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Nicholas Christopher Talks Just In Time, Bianca Marroquín Performs From Chicago and More on The Broadway Show

Celebrate Chicago’s 30th anniversary on Broadway and go inside the opening nights of Wanted and Here There Are Blueberries

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 11, 2026
Paul Wontorek and Nicholas Christopher on "The Broadway Show"

What to Know

  • Nicholas Christopher previews his role as Bobby Darin in Broadway’s Just In Time on The Broadway Show
  • Bianca Marroquín performs “Funny Honey” to celebrate Chicago’s 30th anniversary on Broadway
  • Go inside Wanted and Here There Are Blueberries’ Broadway opening nights and hear from the stars of MJ

This week on The Broadway Show, Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher teases his take on Bobby Darin in Just In TimeBianca Marroquín celebrates Chicago's 30th anniversary with an exclusive performance of "Funny Honey" in the Broadway.com studio and more. Here's what's happening:

Liisi LaFontaine, Solea Pfeiffer and the cast of Wanted celebrate the new Broadway musical's opening night.

Hear from the cast and creative team behind the powerful new play Here There Are Blueberries as it officially opens on Broadway.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase chat with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal about finally sharing the Broadway stage, relating to their characters and the "joy bomb" of a show.

Before Nicholas Christopher dances into Just In Time as Bobby Darin, the triple-threat opens up about what he's most looking forward to in his new role.

The Wicked North American tour's Elphaba, Aline Mayagoitia, shares the process of getting greenified.

MJ stars Ilario Grant and Brandon Lee Harris discuss embodying the King of Pop on the Broadway stage. Plus, watch Grant and Harris perform!

As Chicago marks 30 years on Broadway, Bianca Marroquín treats us to an exclusive performance of "Funny Honey" in the Broadway.com studio.

The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook catches up with The Book of Mormon's Supervising Associate Director, Jennifer Werner.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

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