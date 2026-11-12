Michelle Visage to Make Broadway Debut in Schmigadoon!, Succeeding Jennifer Simard

Can I get an amen? RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and four-time Emmy winner Michelle Visage will make her Broadway debut as Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon!. She steps into the role from December 4 through January 31, 2027. Visage succeeds Jennifer Simard, who, as previously announced, will play her final performance on November 29.

Visage rose to prominence in the girl group Seduction and later served as the lead vocalist of the R&B quartet The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. Since 2011, she has been a permanent judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and has competed on Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing. Visage made her West End debut as Miss Wedge in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and played Morticia opposite Ramin Karimloo in a concert staging of The Addams Family. This past year, Visage starred as Tante Hansa in Sea Witch at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and appeared in the feature film Stop! That! Train!

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, with Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend. Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace plays Doc through November 22, with Ivan Hernandez returning to the role on November 24.

Based on the award-winning Apple Original series, Schmigadoon! is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli with a book and score by Cinco Paul. It follows New York doctors Josh and Melissa as they set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat in an effort to revitalize their relationship. After getting lost on the trail, they find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. The show won four 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!