There are fresh faces and fresh photos at Broadway’s & Juliet. Cyrus Veyssi, Aly Michalka and Tichina Arnold are making their Broadway debuts in the pop-powered musical as May, Anne and Angélique, respectively, with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart returning as Lance. They appear alongside Gianna Harris as Juliet, Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Spencer Sutherland as Romeo, Anthony Gargiula as François and Kenzie Ziegler as Charmion. New production photos capture the stars getting in on the Shakespearean remix. Check out the full gallery below, then dance on over to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where & Juliet plays through January 3, 2027.
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