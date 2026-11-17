David Patrick Kelly, Ruthie Ann Miles, Nathan Levy, Maxim Chlumecky, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Zane Phillips, Ahmad Simmons and Kevin Del Aguila (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Fantasticks is officially open at Broadway’s Hayes Theater, bringing a fresh spin to the classic musical’s story of young love and meddling parents. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, the reimagined production stars Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy as two boys whose mothers, played by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, scheme to make them fall in love. Try to remember the night’s festivities with the opening night photos and full gallery below.