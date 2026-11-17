The Fantasticks is officially open at Broadway’s Hayes Theater, bringing a fresh spin to the classic musical’s story of young love and meddling parents. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, the reimagined production stars Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy as two boys whose mothers, played by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, scheme to make them fall in love. Try to remember the night’s festivities with the opening night photos and full gallery below.

A match made on Broadway! Maxim Chlumecky, who plays Matt in The Fantasticks, celebrates the musical’s opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Love is in the air! Nathan Levy smiles on opening night of The Fantasticks, where he plays Lewis, one half of the musical’s central couple. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Mother knows best! Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles plays Lewis’ mother, Bessie Mae Bellomy, in The Fantasticks on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Meet the mother of the year! Tony nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer plays Matt’s mother, Mildred Hucklebee, in Broadway's The Fantasticks. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

He’s got every move covered! Tony winner Christopher Gattelli takes in opening night of The Fantasticks, which he directs and choreographs. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



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