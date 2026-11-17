Aly Michalka is going from "Potential Breakup Song" to "That’s the Way It Is." The actress and singer-songwriter rose to fame as one-half of Aly & AJ, performing with her sister, AJ Michalka. She charmed as Keely in Phil of the Future and played Emma Stone's bubbly best-friend-turned-frenemy in Easy A. Now, she's writing herself into the story—and making her Broadway debut—as Anne Hathaway in & Juliet. A week into performances, Michalka sat down with Broadway.com to chat about the musical's infectious energy, finding her confidence in the role and connecting with young fans at the stage door.

Aly Michalka as Anne in "& Juliet"

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

You performed in church plays from a young age. Was that your introduction to acting?

Church and school. I was really heavy into speech meets, where you perform monologues or a poem, and sometimes you're being the full character doing it. I loved it. AJ and I, as we got a little bit older, we wanted some actual training, because we wanted to be in a class environment. We became so obsessed with acting class and the little community that surrounded us. That started in Seattle and then was brought over to L.A.

What theater experiences made an impression on you growing up?

We definitely saw Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King when they came to Seattle. One of my first Broadway shows was Spamalot. I remember really being struck by seeing Mark Rylance in Jerusalem. I think that was probably the first play I ever saw. I went by myself and I just walked out of the theater in this haze, still taking it in and thinking of how taxing that role had to have been for him as an actor. It really stuck with me. AJ and I both have really become fans of seeing live theater, whether it's on the West End, here in New York or in L.A. at the Ahmanson Theatre. It's been a big part of our life and a way to be a part of our community. Now that I get to actually be in one of these shows, it's very surreal.

Why was & Juliet the right show—and now the right time—for your Broadway debut?

I have this musical background and this background with acting, so it felt like a really great mix for me as a performer. The fact that it happened when it did was kismet. AJ's been working, filming The White Lotus for the last seven months and I was like, "I'm free. I can do this." I think that I had willed it into my life because it was something that I had begun talking more seriously about with my agent and just saying, "This is something I want to do. It feels like this could be the right time. If there's the right play or musical, I'm here."

Had you seen the show prior to being cast?

I had not seen the show. Before rehearsal started, I saw it with my agent. It was actually Cyrus [Veyssi]'s debut, which was really fun. I knew that I would like the show based on the script that I had read, and all the songs obviously, but it was incredibly helpful to see the show live. I watched the show another three times, plus I shadowed a couple of times with the Anne character. By the time that I got on stage, I felt like I'd lived with this role for a good amount of time.

Aly Michalka as Anne and Corey Mach as Shakespeare in "& Juliet"

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

How do you relate to Anne?

I think we have a very similar sense of humor. I love how funny she is and how direct she is in the way that she talks to the characters throughout the show. She's a little bit more extroverted as a person than I actually am, so it's fun to be able to exercise that on stage. There's an inner geek in her, a childlike sense of wonder and excitement that's been really fun to tap into. I continue to find places in the show to carve that out more and more.

How does being a mom affect your performance?

The difference between us is that Anne feels like she's solo parenting a lot of the time, whereas I thankfully have a partner that I feel we're very much handling that together. She obviously cares about her family and her kids, and she also wants to be her own person and have some fun, have a night out on the town. I think a lot of moms can relate to that where they're like, "Yeah, tonight is my night out without my kids, coming to see the show." It's a great character, and it really pops off the page. When I read it, I was like, "Oh, I get her. She's going to be a lot of fun to play night after night."

What are your favorite moments to perform?

I love the tango. It's funny, I wouldn't necessarily even say I was nervous, but I remember learning it and being like, "Oh, I got to really figure out this dance and saying these words at the same time." There's a bit of a rhythm to it. The dialogue is almost like a musical part in and of itself. But the more I practiced it with our amazing understudies, the more I became confident with it over time. So that's one of my favorite parts of the show. And then I really love the scene between Anne and William when she is being real with him about why this mattered to her so much. It's a really beautiful, heartbreaking scene. And I think the scene going into the song is very funny. The tension in the room dissipates a little bit when he's talking about how there'll never be another Anne Hathaway. It's great.

"There's an inner geek in her, a childlike sense of wonder and excitement that's been really fun to tap into."

—Aly Michalka on Anne

Why do you think audiences keep coming back to & Juliet?

You don't have to be someone who is super deep into Shakespeare to be able to enjoy the show. Young kids can come see it with their parents, and their parents might be getting some jokes that are going over the kids' heads, and that's totally fine. My mom went to my debut and she loved it, and she knew every single song. She was living for it. Obviously, I'm in the show, so my family members are going to be a little biased. But they were like, "I would go and see the show on my own." And that says a lot. It's a real testament to the material, the people behind the show and all the people who have come before me and played this part.

What is it like interacting with fans?

I try to do stage door every night. It's so gratifying to meet the people that enjoy the show, especially the kids who are there with their Playbill wanting it signed, because I was that kid myself. I know that I saw shows, even if it was a local theater, as a child and was so enamored by the performances and the performers. It feels like a very special thing to be a part of.

The Broadway cast of "& Juliet"

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

In what ways does performing on Broadway differ from performing on concert stages?

Obviously I'm utilizing some of the things I have leaned on over the years when it comes to being in front of an audience, but they're both very different worlds. I think the stamina that you need for eight shows a week is very different than the stamina you need for touring on the road, which is usually no more than five shows a week. It's been very eye-opening. It's made me really appreciate both sides of this industry. I have a lot of respect for people that are doing this kind of schedule for years on end. It's insane, because of course I'm only experiencing it for a couple of months. But it's very cool to be able to be in this world and feel very welcomed into it. I think part of that is we have an amazing cast and company who are super friendly and warm. It's a really joyful energy to be around, and it's something that I think we're all feeding off of. But I kind of sense that that is just the Broadway space. People are cool and they want to champion you along the way. I really have felt that from day one, when I stepped into rehearsals.

Has this experience made you want to return to Broadway?

Yeah. I came into this really hoping that I would love it and enjoy it, but obviously if you've never really experienced something, you kind of don't know what to expect. So I was very much like, "Okay, totally worth trying. It might not be for me, let's see." And I've been pleasantly surprised to realize that this is a space I really do enjoy and I would be more than thrilled and honored to be able to come back and do another production in the future. I feel like I'm going to be able to look back on this moment when I'm older and just be like, "That was very cool." My family's out here with me, my husband and my son. I'm an L.A. native, and the fact that I get to spend a few months in New York being a New Yorker during the holidays is so cool and so magical. And I got that opportunity because of & Juliet.

Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka

(Photo: Stephen Ringer)

Has AJ seen the show yet?

She's seeing it on the 17th [& Juliet's fourth anniversary]. It kind of drove her nuts that she couldn't be here at the debut, but I was like, "You're working. You literally can't be here." And honestly, it's kind of better, I think. I'm comfortable. I'll be having more fun with the show. I do feel like once you've been in a show for a couple of weeks, you start to really feel like you're in the groove of things.

If you could add an Aly & AJ song to the show, which would you pick?

I'll put in an old song and I'll put in a new song. I would put in "What It Feels Like" from Silver Deliverer, which is about embracing womanhood, getting older and trying to come to terms with the way that society looks at us as women. I think that would be a great song for Anne. And then I think "Potential Breakup Song" could work for multiple characters in this show. It could be Romeo and Juliet; it could be Juliet and Francois; it could be an Anne and William song. "Potential Breakup Song" would truly work very well in the show.

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