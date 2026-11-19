Three months since the passing of America’s bedazzled best friend, Dolly Parton, the company of DOLLY: A True Original Musical are hard at work keeping her legacy alive. The new musical is directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and chock full of Parton’s hits, with original music just for Broadway audiences. Following Parton at three stages of her life—played by Norah Nunes, Carrie St. Louis and Katie Rose Clarke—this Smoky Mountain story is sure to make your heart swell.

As the director, Sher not only has to tell the story on the page, but also highlight the personal connection so many felt with Parton. “If you meet anybody, and you say anything about Dolly Parton, people will say, 'Oh, I love her,' and they’ll go on and on,” he says. “But the problem when you make a theater piece is you have to demonstrate why that’s true. We have to show what it is people love about her, and that’s the part that I think is very special. That's what we're out to do.”

Hear from Sher, Nunes, St. Louis, Clarke, John Behlmann and Gabriel Ebert in the video below.

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