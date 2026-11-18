Bedford Falls has a new location: Broadway! It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is now in performances at the Broadhurst Theatre, playing through January 3, 2027. Bringing George Bailey’s story to the stage are Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. Directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks and adapted by Joe Landry, the production invites audiences into a 1940s radio studio for a holiday broadcast. Expect nostalgic lines, live sound effects and a reminder that a rich life isn’t measured in dollars. Here are five reasons why It's a Wonderful Life is warming the hearts of Broadway audiences this season.

Andrew Rannells and Tituss Burgess in "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play"

(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

1. If you love the film, it’s a new way to come home for the holidays.

Some families have matching pajamas. Others have an annual appointment with George Bailey and a depleted box of tissues. If Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life is part of your holiday ritual, this adaptation offers another way to gather around the story. The radio format puts the storytelling in the hands and voices of actors bringing Bedford Falls to life before you. The film turns 80 in 2026, making this an especially fitting time to revisit the enduring idea that a seemingly ordinary life can be an extraordinary one, if you only open your eyes. Eight decades later, George still has a few things to teach us about taking stock.

Lisa Rinna and Megan Hilty in "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play"

(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

2. Bedford Falls boasts some serious star power.

Broadway stars, actors and even Traitors have decided that Bedford Falls on Broadway is the premiere winter vacation destination. When thinking of who could be the on-earth heir apparent to George Bailey, who other than Rannells could do the role justice? He and Hilty have felt like Broadway’s parents for quite some time, and It’s A Wonderful Life brings the two together as a delightful George and Mary Bailey. As Clarence, Burgess raises expectations for the heavenly choir. Keep a special ear out for real-life spouses Hamlin and Rinna as they seamlessly transition between characters, sometimes in the same scene. The five performers fill the theater with a crowd of voices, not even requiring a flash of the "Applause" sign for audiences to do so. Think of it like a holiday gathering filled with guests who possess excellent credits—and, in several cases, additional personalities.

3. The radio play doesn't skimp on scenic design.

The production’s setting is a 1940s broadcast studio high above New York City at Christmastime, with scenic and costume design by Tony winner Santo Loquasto and lighting by Kenneth Posner. That gives the evening two destinations: the Manhattan studio where the actors gather and the Bedford Falls they conjure together. There’s something especially inviting about stepping out of present-day holiday traffic and into a world where tuning in means settling down and paying attention. The feeling will follow you as you leave, with foam snow making up for the lack of real flakes until temperatures dip.

Leslie Bloome in "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play"

(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

4. In this show, too much noise is never a bad thing.

Foley artist Leslie Bloome creates the sound effects live on stage, making the broadcast feel three-dimensional. Watching a story take shape through voices and handmade sounds offers a particular theatrical pleasure, especially in one comedic moment showcasing the clinking of coins. For those hoping to hear Hilty sing, know that there are holiday carols (music direction is by Andy Einhorn, who also plays piano onstage). Between the actors, the music and the effects, bringing Bedford Falls to life becomes a group project—the rare kind where everybody appears to have understood the assignment.

5. Your holiday shopping list is covered.

George Bailey spent his life helping other people, yet needs an extraordinary intervention to understand what that life truly meant. It’s a familiar holiday predicament (though on a much larger scale) for those who are so busy making everything happen that they forget the true meaning of the holiday. Beneath the seasonal trimmings is a message worth making room for: The care you give people counts, even when you can’t immediately see the results. This show is the perfect present for someone who’s made a difference in your life.

Get tickets to It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!