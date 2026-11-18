Lisa Rinna, Andrew Rannells, Harry Hamlin, Megan Hilty and Tituss Burgess in "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play opens tonight, November 18, at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre. Bringing the beloved holiday classic to life in the form of a 1940s radio broadcast on Christmas Eve are Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. Joe Landry’s adaptation is complete with live sound effects and holiday carols. Directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, the limited engagement runs through January 3, 2027. Get a first look at the stars spreading cheer in the newly released production photos and full gallery below!

Lisa Rinna, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Rannells, Harry Hamlin and Megan Hilty in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Andrew Rannells and Megan Hilty in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Tituss Burgess in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Harry Hamlin in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Lisa Rinna in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)



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