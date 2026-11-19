Tickets are now on sale for Tony winner Jonathan Spector’s play Birthright, directed by Teddy Bergman. Performances begin February 23, 2027 at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre ahead of a March 15 opening night.

Six friends, eighteen years and all the questions/quarrels/hookups/hangups/group chats/overwhelming love that every close-knit group of people must face as they barrel into “real” adulthood. Hilarious and hopeful, Birthright looks at what it means to be young-ish and Jewish in America, and how our friendships and identity can shape the core of who we become.

Birthright features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Lee Kinney and projection design by David Bengali.