On opening night of Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise, Broadway.com spoke with the performers and creative team about reimagining holiday traditions and welcoming a new generation of audiences into the fold.

For director Matt Ramsey, the production offers a fresh encounter with the familiar blue faces. “From the minute you walk in the theater, you’ll tell that it is a very different experience and a very different expression of Blue Man Group,” he says. “It’s got all the same DNA; everything that feels familiar, but there are a lot of new surprises and there are some things that hopefully are unexpected.”

Blue Man Group drummer Mackenna Tolfa Cooper offers a clue for what to expect: “It is really special because of how interactive it is and we get rid of the wall between the audience and the stage." Blue Man Dan Cooper adds, "We may ask a few audience members to help us out once in a while, and rarely does anyone ever say no, because we’re very persuasive."

For Blue Man Group President and CEO Maria-Josée Adam, the holiday engagement also creates an opportunity for longtime fans to share the experience. “Yes, it’s on Broadway, it’s going to bring a new audience, but it’s also a holiday show, so we really want to welcome a lot of kids and families,” she says.



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