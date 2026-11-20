Beth Stevens and Leah J. Loukas

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Some hairstyles take on a life of their own. Dorothy’s pigtails, Rosemary’s pixie cut, Tracy Turnblad’s bouffant flip. It’s safe to say that Mary Todd Lincoln’s ‘bratty curls’ in Cole Escola’s farce Oh, Mary! have joined the ranks of these iconic coiffures. Since the production’s off-Broadway premiere in 2024, the intricately styled wig has become a pop culture staple and inspired countless Halloween costumes.

The woman behind Mary’s tresses is hair and wig designer Leah J. Loukas, a theater veteran with over two decades of experience. Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens wigged out with Loukas at her studio, where Loukas talked about working with Escola, the inspiration behind M.T.L.’s ‘do and how the wig evolves from actor to actor.

Bowen Yang as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

“When [Oh, Mary! director] Sam [Pinkleton] asked me to do this, it was kind of last minute and they were already in rehearsal. I hadn't met Cole yet. I had not met Holly [Pierson], the costume designer,” reveals Loukas. "I was new to the team other than Sam. But working with him before, I was like, 'I just have absolute trust in whatever he's created.'"

Certain things were lifted from the real-life Mary Todd. Says Loukas, “We loved the center part. That was the one thing that never changed. Color-wise, we knew we wanted to stay in the brown family.” Beyond Mary Todd herself, Loukas cites Vivien Leigh in Gone With the Wind and the evil stepsisters from Disney’s Cinderella as inspirations. Seeing Escola in action also shaped the wig's design. “The first wig that I made wasn't working out because it was too heavy,” says Loukas. “I didn't know how acrobatic and physical the show was."

“Cole is incredible. Their brain is something to be studied,” says Loukas of Oh, Mary!’s scribe and original star. “There was a moment we were backstage at the Lortel and they crossed their arms and made a face and I was like, ‘Oh, you look like my toddler.’ It really connected for me in that moment who Mary was.”

As for the most famous aspect of Mary’s wig, Loukas says, “The curls were always a discussion. Were the curls going to be long and serious? How serious were we starting with the wig?” The tightly wound ringlets went through several transformations: “They just kept getting higher. They kept getting brattier. They started very low.”

Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln and Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone in “Oh, Mary!”

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

So what makes a curl bratty? According to Loukas, "I think it's the bounce and the controlled chaos of it all. There was a poem when I was a kid from a Mother Goose poetry book: 'There once was a girl, who had a little curl, right in the middle of her forehead. When she was good, she was very, very good and when she was bad, she was horrid.' In that moment in the dressing room when Cole [crossed their arms], I just saw that little girl. I look back at it and I'm like, ‘Oh, she had the bratty curls."'

Following Escola’s departure from the Broadway production, a number of high-profile performers have stepped in to play the ferocious First Lady, starting with Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Lincoln is currently being played by Saturday Night Live alum Bowen Yang). Of Gilpin’s wig, Loukas says, “Her curls went very high. They were in a very different placement and they kind of inched higher and higher. She's taller, she has a different stature and the way she moves is different. That was really a learning curve for us as far as [balancing] what makes this wig iconic [with] making it fit on that person. Because it's not a Halloween store wig. It's actually a fully hand-tied wig with seven different colors in it.”

For Loukas, the best part of the design process is seeing her work come to life in front of an audience. “Sometimes you don't even know what's happening until it's a living, breathing thing,” she says. “It's incredible to be able to see your work and what your intentions were behind it all come together on stage in that way.”

Watch the video below to hear more from Loukas and see our wigvestigator don the bratty curls herself.

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