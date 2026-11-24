On opening night of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Broadway.com spoke with the cast and creative team about bringing the holiday classic to Broadway and finding new meaning within its story.

For Megan Hilty, who plays Mary Bailey, the production brings together a few of her favorite things. “This show in particular actually feels like a huge Christmas gift to me,” she says. “I love performing. I love Christmas and I love It's a Wonderful Life. This is every wonderful thing that I love in one beautiful Broadway package. I feel like somebody looked into my wishlist and gave this to me.”

The radio play format invites audiences to imagine Bedford Falls while watching the actors perform using their voices. For Hilty, it has also offered a new perspective on a movie she revisits every year, especially as Andrew Rannells traces George Bailey’s emotional journey. “I sit there and cry every night that Andrew Rannells goes through this beautiful realization that George's life had an incredible effect on the people around him because he was a good person,” she says. “He thought that being a success on paper and traveling the world would make him a success, but really success is the imprint that you leave on the community around you and he made an indelible one.”

Hear from Hilty, Rannells, Tituss Burgess, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and more in the video below!

Get tickets to It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!