Daniel J. Watts has spent two decades building a career on New York stages. Playing Canewell in August Wilson’s Seven Guitars off-Broadway has reconnected him with what drew him to theater in the first place. The actor, singer, dancer and writer spoke with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about finding himself in the role of a blues musician at a crossroads and taking direction from Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who originated the role on Broadway and earned a Tony Award for his performance. No pressure.

Taking direction from Santiago-Hudson could have been intimidating, but the director put him at ease. “He leads, but also from behind,” he says. “Whatever lead you take, he'll guide you and guard you and protect you.” As a Southerner now living in New York, Watts recognizes the people Wilson portrays in 1948 Pittsburgh and the questions Canewell is asking himself. One piece of advice from Santiago-Hudson has stayed with him: “Don't lose your grandmother's song.”

Beneath Canewell's dangerous edge, Watts sees a man questioning his future, a feeling the actor knows well. “I approached it from that perspective of, 'Oh, as a performer, I've been at a crossroads. Am I still as ambitious as I've always been? And if the answer is no, what does that mean for me now?’ So, I've been living in that space while also carrying a switchblade,” he says.

Learning to play the harmonica helped Watts find his way into Canewell. “The way a harmonica can kind of whine and cry, but also be very melodious and melodical and sweet; that was kind of what I was using as my basis,” he says.

Daniel J. Watts as Canewell in “Seven Guitars”

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Twenty years ago, Watts imagined a slower path to Broadway. Instead, he made his debut at 24 in The Color Purple, a show he had seen on his first night in New York. The offer arrived just after he was cut from auditions for the off-Broadway production of In the Heights. When he checked his phone, he discovered two missed calls from a casting director about a Broadway role.

The opportunity began with a chance encounter. While appearing in Hello, Dolly! at Ithaca’s Hangar Theatre, Watts spent a day off in New York and ran into a friend who was with The Color Purple cast member James Brown III. Watts jokingly asked when Brown was leaving so he could have his job. As it happened, there was an opening. A headshot and resume led to auditions, callbacks and his Broadway debut as a swing. “I could not believe it,” he says.

Convincing people he could do more than ensemble work took longer. “It always frustrates me. It's like, I can act. I can, I promise,” he insists. With more plays on his resume, Watts credits collaborators who encouraged him to explore new territory. Playing Sammy Davis Jr. in Lights Out gave him a chance to put those talents to work. “The tap dance, the singing, the acting, the impersonations. I got to use all of me,” he says. As for his next dream role? “I think I'm waiting on it.”

The experience has reminded Watts of a play he performed at 13 about Brooklyn, a neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina. The community echoes the world Wilson captures in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. “This has been one of the best productions that I've been a part of that has reminded me why I do this in the first place,” he says. “I'm kind of having a full circle moment of like, oh, this energy, these people in this neighborhood, in this space, simply being is why I fell in love with theater in the first place.”

Watch the full interview below!

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