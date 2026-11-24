RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour is bringing her one-queen show, Travesty, off-Broadway this winter. Performances begin February 23, 2027 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, with opening night set for February 28. The show, created, written and directed by Velour, will run through March 21, 2027.

“When I conceived Travesty, I was craving a different kind of art, something feral, back to my roots. I let my drag characters speak to me—radical women who break laws, cause scenes, leave a mark. What emerged was a sweeping epic that charts over 500 years of radical history. But at its heart, Travesty is about the irrepressible joy of creativity and connection—it’s that energy that always brings me back to drag.”

In Travesty, Velour plays a series of ghosts haunting an abandoned theater. The show defies categorization, weaving together lipsync, theater, clowning, projection mapping and visual art to tell a story about sacred space, remembrance and finding queer joy in moments of crisis. As Velour bends time, gender and reality, she’ll have you screaming at the top of your lungs, dancing in the aisles and inspired to "change the muthaf**kin' world"…or at least tell a story.

Travesty marks Velour’s off-Broadway debut. She is best known for winning season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her other theatrical works include Smoke & Mirrors and The Big Reveal. She is the creator and host of NightGowns, a theatrical drag variety show that has been running for 11 years in New York City.

The production features sound design by Palmer Hefferan, select costuming by Diego Montoya and Gloria Swansong and miniature art by Janelle Krone.