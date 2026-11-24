The hills are alive! The national tour of The Sound of Music has released fresh production photos featuring Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess, Matt Loehr as Max Detweiler and more new additions to the von Trapps’ world. Directed by Jack O’Brien, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical stars Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer and Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, alongside Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp and Dylan Bradford as Rolf Gruber.

Featuring beloved songs including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” the story of Maria and the von Trapp family brings audiences across North America a few of their favorite things. Take a look at the new production photos and full gallery below!

Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer in The Sound of Music (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp with the von Trapp children: Ariana Ferch as Liesl, Rory L. Prichard as Marta, Charlie Palmer as Kurt, Stormie Piper Treviño as Brigitta, Emma Rose Marinoff as Gretl, Cooper Johnsen as Friedrich and Lilly Belle Lanese as Louisa in The Sound of Music (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Matt Loehr as Max Detweiler in The Sound of Music (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)