The stars are aligning at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, where Galileo officially opens December 6. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann, the new musical stars Raúl Esparza as the groundbreaking astronomer whose discoveries put him at odds with the most powerful institution on Earth. Joining him are Joy Woods as his daughter Virginia and Jeremy Kushnier as Bishop Maffeo Barberini, alongside Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia and Javier Muñoz. Featuring a book by Danny Strong and a score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo brings science, faith and ambition into telescopic view. Get a first look at the company in the newly released production photos and full gallery below!
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