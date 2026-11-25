The stars are aligning at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, where Galileo officially opens December 6. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann, the new musical stars Raúl Esparza as the groundbreaking astronomer whose discoveries put him at odds with the most powerful institution on Earth. Joining him are Joy Woods as his daughter Virginia and Jeremy Kushnier as Bishop Maffeo Barberini, alongside Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia and Javier Muñoz. Featuring a book by Danny Strong and a score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo brings science, faith and ambition into telescopic view. Get a first look at the company in the newly released production photos and full gallery below!

Raúl Esparza as Galileo in Galileo (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Jordon Lee Garcia as Alessandro Tarantola and Joy Woods as Virginia Galilei in Galileo (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Raúl Esparza as Galileo and Jeremy Kushnier as Bishop Maffeo Barberini in Galileo (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Joy Woods as Virginia Galilei and Raúl Esparza as Galileo in Galileo (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Raúl Esparza as Galileo and the cast of Galileo (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

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