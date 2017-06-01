Tony Time! Celebrate the Best of New York Theater with June’s Save the Date Picks

Broadway’s biggest night is almost here! On top of tuning in for the Tony Awards this month, the Broadway.com staff is heading into the next theater season. The first shows of the 2017-2018 Great White Way season are scheduled to bow in June, a few stage faves are stepping into starring roles and a screen favorite will make both his playwriting and stage-acting debut. Let’s get into it! Check out the Broadway.com staff’s Save the Date picks for the month of June.



June 5 - The End of Longing Opens

Emmy nominee Matthew Perry makes his stage debut as both actor and author in this play that centers on a group of broken people, including an alcoholic, an escort, a self-diagnosed neurotic and a well-intentioned dimwit. Following its premiere at London’s Playhouse Theatre, The End of Longing’s U.S. premiere has already been extended.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“Matthew Perry was easily my absolute favorite thing about Friends. That said, I love to see a creator completely switch gears. I can’t wait to see him perform in this bittersweet comedy that he penned.”



June 11 - The 71st Annual Tony Awards

It's the night Broadway lovers wonder about all year long! What will the nominees be wearing? Which performances will blow us away? Who will take home a Tony? With Kevin Spacey hosting and a tight race in an incredible season, this year’s ceremony is sure to be one to remember. The Tonys are scheduled to air on CBS at 8:00PM EST.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

“Whether you’re watching in your jammies or getting dolled up and heading to the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, the theater community celebrates as one on Broadway's biggest night. How great is that?”



June 13 - Telly Leung Soars in Aladdin

After singing a capella in Broadway’s In Transit, Telly Leung is set to take a magic carpet ride into the titular role of Disney’s Aladdin. Audiences have loved Leung in Glee and Allegiance; now, they get to see him as the shining, shimmering, splendid headliner. Leung joins a cast that includes Courtney Reed, Major Attaway and more.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

“Telly Leung's gorgeous voice and dynamo stage presence make him the perfect fit for one of Disney's most indelible leading roles. Make sure you have tissues handy when he sings ‘Proud of Your Boy.’”



June 13 - Betsy Wolfe Steps into Waitress

There's nothing bad about this idea! Broadway favorite Betsy Wolfe will don an apron in the Sara Bareilles-scored musical after the songwriter-turned-star departs on June 11. Wolfe is set to play Jenna, a diner waitress with a passion for pie-making that just might be her ticket out of an abusive marriage. We can’t wait to savor Wolfe's take on the delicious score!



Content Producer Caitlyn Gallip

“Betsy Wolfe has moved from catering in Falsettos to pie-making in Waitress. I can’t wait to hear her belt out ‘She Used to Be Mine!’ Fans are definitely going to want seconds of this performance.”



June 22 - 1984 Opens

George Orwell's chilling 1949 novel about a dystopian future and its totalitarian government is the source material for the first show of the 2017-2018 Broadway season. Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde and Reed Birney star in the U.S. premiere of the bestseller’s stage adaptation; 1984 bows at the Hudson Theatre following four lauded runs in the U.K.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

“My jaw dropped several times when I first caught Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan’s stunning staging of this Orwell classic in the West End. Get your ticket, and get ready to have your mind blown.”



June 29 - Marvin’s Room Opens

Fans of this family drama are likely familiar with the film adaptation starring Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep. Comedy queen Janeane Garofalo and stage vet Lili Taylor star in the Broadway premiere of Scott McPherson’s play about an estranged family that unites during tough times. Marvin’s Room will bow at the American Airlines Theatre.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

“A true dramedy that elicits belly laughs and genuine tears the way Marvin’s Room does is a rare gift, so it’s about time this one landed on Broadway. Plus, Janeane Garofalo is an exceptional comedian. ”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



June 1 - The Government Inspector opens

June 6 - Somebody’s Daughter opens

June 7 - Cost of Living opens

June 13 - Oh, Hello available on Netflix

June 15-16 - Kevin Spacey in Clarence Darrow

June 18 - Animal opens

June 19 - Angela Lansbury in The Chalk Garden

June 27 - Napoli, Brooklyn opens

June 28 - Younger season four premiere

June 30 - The Lightning Thief cast recording release