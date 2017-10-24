Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez Blends Family History & Activism in 'Fearless' Music Video

Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez has gotten us jazzed over the past few weeks for her debut album Fearless. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (who first collaborated with Gonzalez on In the Heights) crafted the album's title tune specifically for Gonzalez. The pair has released a moving music video revealing the meaning behind the song, centered on Gonzalez's personal passions for activism and getting in touch with her family history. Watch the video below and pick up a copy of Fearless today.



