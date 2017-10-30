Tickets Are Now on Sale for Angels in America on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the new Broadway mounting of Tony Kushner's epic two-parter Angels in America. Previews of the production will begin on February 23, 2018 with an opening set for March 25 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Marianne Elliott directs the first Broadway revival of Kushner's pair of works about the early years of AIDS, titled Millennium Approaches and Perestroika.



The revival, a transfer from London's National Theatre, will star Nathan Lane as Roy Cohn, Andrew Garfield as Pryor Walter, Lee Pace as Joe Pitt, Denise Gough as Harper Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson, Susan Brown as Hannah Pitt, Amanda Lawrence as the Angel and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize.



The design team for the production includes Ian MacNeil (scenic design), Nicky Gillibrand (costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design), Adrian Sutton (music) and Ian Dickinson (sound design). Angels in America will play a limited engagement through July 1.