Pitch Perfect! Watch Caroline Bowman & More Give Wicked the A Capella Treatment

We've had an Oz-tastic time celebrating Wicked's anniversary on Broadway! There was a glam photo shoot with leading ladies Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper, some amazing hang time behind the lens with photographer Matthew Murphy and the enchanting ensemble, a gravity-defying challenge and even a visit from former Glinda Carrie St. Louis. Now, we cannot stop watching this medley of tunes from Wicked, The Wiz and The Wizard of Oz. Of course, former Elphaba Caroline Bowman absolutely kills it on the "Defying Gravity" portion of the performance. Broadway alums Nick Lehane, Jake Odmark, Laurie Veldheer and Alan Wiggins also appear in the video. Called "The Oz Medley," creator David Rowen's a capella mix is truly swankified. Take a look, and good luck not watching this one on repeat.



