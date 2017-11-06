Broadway Grosses: The Waitress Box Office Heats Up with Jason Mraz's Broadway Bow

It's amazing what baking with Jason Mraz can do! The two-time Grammy winner made his Broadway debut in Waitress as Dr. Pomatter on November 3, and the musical grossed $900,167 this week, earning $172,772 more than its previous week at $727,395. That figure put the Sara Bareilles-scored show at 88.3% of its earning potential. This marks the best weekly gross for Waitress since June when Bareilles herself starred in the production. Waitress also came in at 90.86% by capacity. It seems audiences want a taste of Mraz's golden vocals live at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The singer-songwriter will continue in the production through January 14, 2018.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 5:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,929,235)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,389,610)***
3. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,701,864)
4. The Lion King ($1,645,163)****
5. Wicked ($1,514,501)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($564,819)
4. Junk ($454,752)*
3. Latin History for Morons ($394,498)**
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($332,744)
1. Time and the Conways ($294,552)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.88%)
2. The Book of Mormon (101.77%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.21%)
5. Meteor Shower (100.49%)***
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (74.06%)
4. Latin History for Morons (73.32%)**
3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (69.12%)
2. School of Rock (68.03%)
1. Miss Saigon (61.36%)
*Number based on two preview and five regular performances
**Number based on six preview performances
***Number based on five performances
****Number based on seven performances
