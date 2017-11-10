Broadway BUZZ

Kingsley Leggs Joins the Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 10, 2017
Kingsley Leggs
(Photo: Joe Corrigan/Getty Images)

Broadway veteran Kingsley Leggs has been announced to join Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new show based on the beloved 1990 film. Leggs will appear as James Morse in the show that will play a five-week run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting on March 13, 2018 before landing at a Nederlander venue (to be announced) on Broadway in the fall. The role of James Morse was played on-screen by Ralph Bellamy.

Kingsley Leggs has appeared on Broadway in Sister Act, The Color Purple and Miss Saigon. He has also been seen in touring productions of Porgy and Bess, Ragtime and Forbidden Hollywood. Leggs' screen work includes Hello Again, The Americans, The Good Wife and City of Angels.

Pretty Woman announces Leggs following previous casting announcements of Samantha Barks as Vivian Ward, Tony winner Steve Kazee as Edward Lewis, Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Phillip Stuckey and Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features a score by chart-topping rocker Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall. The show will have set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

