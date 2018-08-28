Drew Gehling Rejoins Broadway's Waitress

Just what the doctor ordered! Fresh off a run in the world premiere musical Dave, original Waitress cast member Drew Gehling returns to the role of Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway hit on August 28. Gehling appears alongside the musical's current star, Stephanie Torns, in the role of Jenna, with the previously announced Nicolette Robinson set to begin on September 4.



Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a pregnant waitress in the south trapped in an abusive marriage. She finds relief—and a potential happy ending—by making creatively titled pies and forming a romance with an unlikely newcomer.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.



Go backstage with Gehling at Waitress in the MySpace feature below.



