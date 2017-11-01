Odds & Ends: Mindhunter, Starring Jonathan Groff, Renewed for Second Season & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.
Amy Schumer & More Set for Broadway Cares' Gypsy of the Year
Mindhunter, Starring Jonathan Groff, Renewed for Second Season
Netflix has given up thumbs-up to a second season of Mindhunter, the new series starring two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff. Mindhunter features Groff as an FBI agent who tracks down serial killers and rapists. With a new batch of episodes from the hit series on the way, our dreams of Mindhunter: The Musical just might come true.
Stars from across Broadway will make special appearances at the 29th annual Gypsy of the Year competition on December 4 at 4:30pm and December 5 at 2:00pm at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Performers set to participate include Major Attaway, Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key, Amy Schumer, Jeremy Shamos, Richard H. Blake, Will Coombs, Bradley Gibson, Adam Kaplan, Jonah Mussolino, Chazz Palminteri, Chad Kimball, Caesar Samayoa, Sharon Wheatley, Lesli Margherita and Javier Muñoz. Audiences can expect to see stars present songs, skits or dances in the spirit of their shows, as a cap to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' six-week fundraising effort.
Josh Lucas Lands Recurring TV Gig
Josh Lucas, who opens on Broadway tonight in The Parisian Woman
, has booked a new small-screen project. The talented star will take on a recurring role in the upcoming Paramount Network show Yellowstone
, according to Deadline
. Lucas will play the younger self of the character John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) in the series about a violent world that exists away from media scrutiny. Yellowstone
will debut in 2018.