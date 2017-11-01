Odds & Ends: Mindhunter, Starring Jonathan Groff, Renewed for Second Season & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Mindhunter, Starring Jonathan Groff, Renewed for Second Season

Netflix has given up thumbs-up to a second season of Mindhunter, the new series starring two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff. Mindhunter features Groff as an FBI agent who tracks down serial killers and rapists. With a new batch of episodes from the hit series on the way, our dreams of Mindhunter: The Musical just might come true.

