Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Shalhoub & Katrina Lenk in "The Band's Visit"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The Band's Visit Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2017

Ghostlight Records has announced that the original Broadway cast recording of the new musical The Band's Visit will be released in digital and streaming formats on December 15. The Band's Visit's previously announced cast album will be released on physical CD in early 2018. The show features an original score by David Yazbek and orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi.

The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin's 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

With a book by Itamar Moses and direction by David Cromer, The Band's Visit officially opened at the Barrymore Theatre on November 9. The cast includes Tony Shalhoub as Tewfiq alongside Katrina Lenk as Dina, with John Cariani, Ariel Stachel, George Abud, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Etai Benson and Adam Kantor.

The Band's Visit made its world premiere with off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, taking home top honors at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and Obie Awards.

The Band's Visit

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  2. Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Allan Corduner & More to Join Lauren Ambrose in Broadway's My Fair Lady
  4. Hugh Jackman, Pasek & Paul & More Theater Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards
  5. The Band's Visit Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters