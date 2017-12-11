The Band's Visit Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album

Ghostlight Records has announced that the original Broadway cast recording of the new musical The Band's Visit will be released in digital and streaming formats on December 15. The Band's Visit's previously announced cast album will be released on physical CD in early 2018. The show features an original score by David Yazbek and orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi.



The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin's 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.



With a book by Itamar Moses and direction by David Cromer, The Band's Visit officially opened at the Barrymore Theatre on November 9. The cast includes Tony Shalhoub as Tewfiq alongside Katrina Lenk as Dina, with John Cariani, Ariel Stachel, George Abud, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Etai Benson and Adam Kantor.



The Band's Visit made its world premiere with off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, taking home top honors at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and Obie Awards.



