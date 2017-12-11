Broadway Grosses: 'Happy Days Are Here Again' for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The long-running hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has had a dynamite holiday season at the box office, returning to a gross that surpasses the million-dollar mark. In the past week, Beautiful took in $1,025,811 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where the musical has been running for more than four years. Beautiful's gross has jumped beyond one million dollars for 76 weeks of its 211-week Broadway run. Audiences clearly can't get enough of the iconic song catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil; we think now is the perfect time to make plans to revisit the celebrated show featuring those tunes.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 10:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,909,360.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,519,456.00)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,401,602.50)*
4. The Lion King ($2,305,294.00)
5. Wicked ($1,894,095.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Latin History for Morons ($452,915.00)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($401,867.75)
3. M. Butterfly ($391,625.86)
2. The Children ($234,713.60)
1. Home for the Holidays ($91,678.45)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.97%)
2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.63%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.59%)
4. Hamilton (101.57%)
5. Meteor Shower (101.18%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Latin History for Morons (72.62%)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (70.97%)
3. Junk (64.71%)
2. M. Butterfly (56.57%)
1. Home for the Holidays (29.14%)
*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances
