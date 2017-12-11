Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Chilina Kennedy in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway Grosses: 'Happy Days Are Here Again' for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 11, 2017

The long-running hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has had a dynamite holiday season at the box office, returning to a gross that surpasses the million-dollar mark. In the past week, Beautiful took in $1,025,811 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where the musical has been running for more than four years. Beautiful's gross has jumped beyond one million dollars for 76 weeks of its 211-week Broadway run. Audiences clearly can't get enough of the iconic song catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil; we think now is the perfect time to make plans to revisit the celebrated show featuring those tunes.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 10:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,909,360.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,519,456.00)
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,401,602.50)*
4. The Lion King ($2,305,294.00)
5. Wicked ($1,894,095.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Latin History for Morons ($452,915.00)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($401,867.75)
3. M. Butterfly ($391,625.86)
2. The Children ($234,713.60)
1. Home for the Holidays ($91,678.45)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away  (101.97%)
2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.63%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.59%)
4. Hamilton (101.57%)
5. Meteor Shower (101.18%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Latin History for Morons (72.62%)**
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (70.97%)
3. Junk (64.71%)
2. M. Butterfly (56.57%)
1. Home for the Holidays (29.14%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Broadway Shows of 2017
  2. Who Will Be the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Allan Corduner & More to Join Lauren Ambrose in Broadway's My Fair Lady
  4. Hugh Jackman, Pasek & Paul & More Theater Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards
  5. The Band's Visit Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin A Bronx Tale The Book of Mormon Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters