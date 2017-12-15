Broadway BUZZ

Pretty Woman: The Musical Completes Broadway Casting
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 15, 2017
Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee
(Photos: Getty Images)

Casting is complete for the Broadway-bound Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new stage show based on the smash 1990 film. The musical will begin performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on July 20, 2018 with an opening night scheduled for August 16. Before bowing on Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical will play a five-week run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting on March 13. As previously announced, Tony winner Steve Kazee will star as Edward alongside Samantha Barks in her Broadway debut as Vivian.

The show's newly announced ensemble includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calí, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse McGraw Wildman and Darius Wright. The company will also include the previously announced Tony nominee Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Phillip Stuckey, Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson and Kingsley Leggs as James Morse.

With direction and choreography from Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: The Musical features a score by chart-topping rocker Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall. The show will have set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
