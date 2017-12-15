A Christmas Story Live! to Release Original Soundtrack

It all comes down to Christmas! Warner Music Group has announced the release of an original soundtrack recording of Fox's upcoming A Christmas Story Live! The recording will be available in all digital and streaming formats on December 18, one day following the December 17 live television event, set to air at 7:00pm EST. The album features music and lyrics by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.



As previously announced, Bebe Rexha will open A Christmas Story Live! with a performance of Pasek and Paul's new song “Count On Christmas.” The song, written specifically for the live musical event, is now available for streaming and download purchase.



The cast of A Christmas Story Live! will include the previously announced Ana Gasteyer as Mrs. Schwartz, Andy Walken as Ralphie, Emmy nominee Maya Rudolph as Ralphie's mom, Tyler Wladis as Randy, Tony winner Jane Krakowski as Miss Shields, Chris Diamantopoulos as Ralphie's dad, two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick as the narrator, David Alan Grier as Santa Claus, Ken Jeong as a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner and the band PRETTYMUCH performing as the Hohman Indiana carolers.



A Christmas Story Live! is inspired by the holiday classic feature A Christmas Story and the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story: The Musical. Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary have penned the script for the adaptation that features the Tony-nominated score by Pasek and Paul along with new songs penned by the pair. Scott Ellis is the director with Alex Rudzinski as the live television director. The TV adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA.



Check out Bebe Rexha in a behind-the-scenes look at the studio recording of “Count on Christmas” below.



