Odds & Ends: The Greatest Showman & Beauty and the Beast Receive Artios Award Nominations & More

The Greatest Showman & Beauty and the Beast Receive Artios Awards Nominations

The Casting Society of America's Artios Awards have offered a hat-tip to the new movie musical The Greatest Showman! The film's casting directors, led by Bernard Telsey, are among the 2018 nominees in the Big Budget—Comedy category, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Also honored in the category is the cast of the hit live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. The company of The Greatest Showman includes Tony winner Hugh Jackman and Broadway veteran Keala Settle, while Beauty and the Beast featured Tony winners Audra McDonald and Kevin Kline. The 2018 Artios Award winners will be announced on January 18.



Drowsy Chaperone Reunion Concerts Announce Further Casting

Original Drowsy Chaperone cast members Garth Kravits and Jay Douglas have joined the cast for the beloved Broadway musical's upcoming reunion concerts. The event will take place on January 8 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. Kravits and Douglas join previously announced stars Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony winner Bob Martin, Eddie Korbich, Kecia Lewis, Jennifer Smith, Angela Pupello, Jason Kravitz, Linda Griffin, Stacia Fernandez, Joey Sorge, Kilty Reidy and Patrick Wetzel. Designed as a "re-creation" of a mythical 1920s style musical, The Drowsy Chaperone features music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison with book by Don McKellar and Martin, both of which were awarded Tonys.



Motown Veterans to Bring Take on Me to NYC

Following a hit California run, the new musical Take on Me, combining big band sound with the music of the '80s, will arrive in New York City. Directed and choreographed by Jamal Sims (Hairspray) and featuring stage veterans Ryan Shaw (Motown), Crystal Joy (Motown), Preston Dugger III (Motown), Dionne Figgins (Memphis), Chris Chatman (In the Heights), Alfred Jackson, Sha'leah Nikole and Natalie Wachen, the full musical will run on January 12 and 13 at 9:30pm and January 14 at 7:00pm at Green Room 42. The show will also appear as 15-minute showcases on January 13 at 4:20pm at the Regent Parlor and on January 14 at 5:45pm at the Rendezvous Trianon in the Hilton Midtown.



Eddie Korbich & More to Sing Curtains in Concert

More stars have been added to 54 Sings Curtains, an upcoming pair of concerts reliving John Kander and Fred Ebb's Tony-nominated score. The concerts will take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on January 25 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. New to the company are Eddie Korbich, Jim Walton, Jim Brochu and John Epperson, joining previously announced original cast members Karen Ziemba as Georgia Hendricks, Edward Hibbert as Christopher Belling, Erin Davie as Niki Harris, Noah Racey as Bobby Pepper and Megan Sikora as Bambi Bernét. Curtains takes place at Boston’s Colonial Theatre on the opening-night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies onstage, the entire cast and crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical-theater fan, and the crime-solving begins. Richard Kind will take on the leading role of Detective Cioffi with Mary Callanan as producer Carmen Bernstein. Curtains co-creator Rupert Holmes will host both concerts.



P.S. Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis is going on tour with Postmodern Jukebox!

Get your tickets now to see @ConstantineM on tour with @PMJofficial!! Tix on sale here: https://t.co/RgwGgLjzS2 pic.twitter.com/ePs4dkp5PY — Constantine News (@ConstantineNewz) January 2, 2018