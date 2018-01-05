Odds & Ends: Stephen Spinella Graduates to Role of Roy Cohn in Angels in America & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Stephen Spinella Graduates to Role of Roy Cohn in Angels in America

After winning two Tony Awards for his portrayal of Prior Walter in the original Broadway productions of Tony Kushner's two-part epic Angels in America, Stephen Spinella will take on the titanic role of Roy Cohn in a new production at California's Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Artistic Director Tony Taccone (Latin History for Morons) will helm the mounting, slated to begin previews on April 17 with an official opening set for April 28. Joining Spinella in the cast will be Randy Harrison as Prior, Danny Binstock as Joe Pitt, Benjamin T. Ismail as Louis, Bethany Jillard as Harper Pitt, Carmen Roman Hannah Pitt, Randy Danson as The Angel and Caldwell Tidicue (AKA Bob the Drag Queen) as Belize. Berkeley Rep's Angels in America will play a limited engagement through July 22.



Janet McTeer to Join Second Season of Netflix's Ozark

Stage-and-screen star Janet McTeer has signed on as a series regular for season two of the acclaimed Netflix series Ozark, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Tony and Olivier winner will play a Chicago-based attorney in the show that stars Tony nominee Laura Linney and small-screen veteran Jason Bateman as a couple forced to move their family to the suburbs following a money-laundering scheme. As previously announced, the multi-talented McTeer is also on tap for the second season of the Netflix series Jessica Jones. A season-two start date for both series will be announced at a later time.



Elena Shaddow & More to Join Jonathan Groff in The Bobby Darin Story

A bouquet of stage veterans have signed on for The Bobby Darin Story, a celebration of the iconic singer's life and improbable career, set to play NYC's 92nd Street Y from January 20-22. Tony nominee Alex Timbers will direct the production, set to star the previously announced two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Darin. Joining Groff onstage will be Elena Shaddow, David Pittu, George Salazar and Stephanie Styles. The presentations, part of 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists series, will feature musical staging by Chase Brock and music direction by Andy Einhorn and Andrew Resnick.



Lena Hall's Take on Hedwig's "Tear Me Down" Is the Perfect Cap to Our Week

Lena Hall surprised audiences with her stirring turn as Yitzhak in the 2014 Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The versatile singer-actress offered a special treat to California audiences when she played the musical's title role for a series of performances on the show's national tour. Now Tony winner Hall is offering a listen to her Hedwig vocals with a fierce rendition of the musical's opener "Tear Me Down." Get ready to watch on loop all weekend.







