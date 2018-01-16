Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Star Bette Midler Packs Houses in Farewell Week

Bette Midler wrapped up her Tony-winning, record-breaking run in the hit revival of Hello, Dolly! this weekend and audiences didn't miss the chance to catch her celebrated performance once more. The star who made a decades-in-the-making Broadway-musical return packed the Shubert Theatre as crowds caught her dynamite performance one last time. During Midler's final week, Hello, Dolly! filled the Shubert to 101.65% capacity, bringing in a box office gross of $2,436,207.84. The Divine Miss M may have exited the building, but theater fans had better make plans to return to Hello, Dolly! as the show's new headliner, Tony-winning icon Bernadette Peters, will walk down the staircase at the Harmonia Gardens restaurant beginning on January 20.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 14:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,105,160.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,436,207.84)*
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,411,150.00)
4. The Lion King ($1,941,493.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,741,089.66)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Latin History for Morons ($525,021.50)*
4. The Parisian Woman ($462,636.50)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($418,670.00)
2. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($307,280.40)
1. The Children ($282,652.10)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Meteor Shower (102.03%)
2. Come From Away (101.97%)
3. Hamilton (101.81%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.81%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.65%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Latin History for Morons (81.66%)*
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (79.55%)
3. Kinky Boots (79.23%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (76.85%)
1. School of Rock (73.61%)
*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
