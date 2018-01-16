Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bette Midler in "Hello, Dolly!"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Star Bette Midler Packs Houses in Farewell Week
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 16, 2018

Bette Midler wrapped up her Tony-winning, record-breaking run in the hit revival of Hello, Dolly! this weekend and audiences didn't miss the chance to catch her celebrated performance once more. The star who made a decades-in-the-making Broadway-musical return packed the Shubert Theatre as crowds caught her dynamite performance one last time. During Midler's final week, Hello, Dolly! filled the Shubert to 101.65% capacity, bringing in a box office gross of $2,436,207.84. The Divine Miss M may have exited the building, but theater fans had better make plans to return to Hello, Dolly! as the show's new headliner, Tony-winning icon Bernadette Peters, will walk down the staircase at the Harmonia Gardens restaurant beginning on January 20.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 14:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,105,160.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,436,207.84)*
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,411,150.00)
4. The Lion King ($1,941,493.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,741,089.66)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Latin History for Morons ($525,021.50)*
4. The Parisian Woman ($462,636.50)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($418,670.00)
2. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($307,280.40)
1. The Children ($282,652.10)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Meteor Shower (102.03%)
2. Come From Away  (101.97%)
3. Hamilton (101.81%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.81%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.65%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Latin History for Morons (81.66%)*
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (79.55%)
3. Kinky Boots (79.23%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (76.85%)
1. School of Rock (73.61%)

*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Stars You Can’t Wait to See on Broadway in 2018
  2. Molly Griggs to Succeed Beanie Feldstein in Hello, Dolly!
  3. Bound for Broadway: 11 Debuts We Can't Wait to See in 2018
  4. Actor & Deaf Activist Nyle DiMarco Added to Producing Team for Children of a Lesser God
  5. Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Three Hamilton Lyrics He Changed for the London Run

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Come From Away Waitress A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters