Culturalist Challenge! Which 2018 Grammy Nominees Should Come to Broadway?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 19, 2018

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Friday has arrived, Broadway fans, and that means we'll be watching the epic "This Is Me" cover video all weekend long and having one last hearty debate over brunch about next week's Grammy Awards. As previously announced, Tony winners Patti LuPone and Ben Platt will take the stage in a special tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. As previously reported, Hello, Dolly!, Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen will be competing for the award for Best Musical Theater Album. In honor of music's biggest night, we're asking: which 2018 Grammy nominee should head to the Great White Way? Broadway.com Content Producer Matt Rodin kicked off this challenge with his top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

