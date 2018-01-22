Broadway BUZZ

Exclusive Video! Adam Kantor's Soulful 'Answer Me' Reminds Us Why The Band's Visit Is a Must-See
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 22, 2018

The Band's Visit is a bonafide hit. The new musical featuring a luminous new score by David Yazbek is thrilling audiences at the Barrymore Theatre eight times a week. Broadway.com has secured an exclusive music video of stage favorite Adam Kantor delivering the soulful eleven-o'clock number "Answer Me." Watch Kantor's moving rendition of the tune below, hear from music maker Yazbek himself and make your way to the Barrymore soon to experience The Band's Visit in person.

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
