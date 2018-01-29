Broadway Grosses: Audiences Dance Over to Broadway's Once On This Island

Broadway audiences ventured to the island this past week! Once On This Island landed a spot in the top five by capacity, filling the Circle in the Square Theatre by 101.33%, similarly to regular heavy-hitters like Dear Evan Hansen (101.40%), Hamilton (101.77%) and Come From Away (101.86%). Broadway.com's Best Show of 2017 also grossed $599,476, 75.67% of its earning potential ($792,176). We're curious to see how the revival does once the world is humming through the new cast recording, which is scheduled to hit earbuds on February 23.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 28:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,086,536)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,410,400)*
3. The Lion King ($1,799,379)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,697,500)
5. Waitress ($1,626,478)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Latin History for Morons ($529,132)**
4. The Parisian Woman ($455,788)
3. John Lithgow: Stories By Heart ($433,634)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($343,416)
1. The Children ($272,665)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.86%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.40%)
4. Once On This Island (101.33%)
5. The Book of Mormon (101.22%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. SpongeBob SquarePants (83.63%)
4. The Parisian Woman (79.72%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (75.82%)
2. Kinky Boots (75.54%)
1. School of Rock (72.00%)
*Number based on five performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
