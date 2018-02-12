Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Jason Mraz's Final Week in Waitress Brings In Audiences
The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 12, 2018
Jason Mraz
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz's final week really had the Waitress box office cooking as audiences headed to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to savor the last few performances of his Broadway debut. The hit musical raked in $1,433,902, surpassing its earning potential ($1,019,480). At 97.06% capacity, Waitress joined the ranks of regular top fivers like Hamilton, The Lion King and Dear Evan Hansen. As previously announced, original cast member Drew Gehling returns to the role on February 13, taking the stage with the show's Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles, who is playing the role of Jenna through March 11.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 11:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,062,978)
2. The Lion King ($1,724,602)
3. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,655,163)
4. Waitress ($1,433,902)
5. Wicked ($1,311,395)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($485,289)
4. Once On This Island ($461,880)
3. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart  ($400,389)
2. The Parisian Woman ($397,375)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($237,858)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.76%)
2. The Book of Mormon (100.79%)
3. Come From Away (100.62%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (100.17%)
5. The Lion King (98.66%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Phantom of the Opera (68.12%)
4. SpongeBob SquarePants (65.82%)
3. Kinky Boots (62.73%)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong (59.43%)
1. School of Rock (56.25%)

Source: The Broadway League

 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Five-Time Tony Nominee Jan Maxwell Is Dead at 61
  2. Tony Winner Betty Buckley Will Lead the National Tour of Hello, Dolly!
  3. Celebrate V-Day with Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Faves with These Broadway Valentines
  4. Full Casting Announced for Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  5. The Secret Garden to Return to Broadway with Tony Winner Warren Carlyle at Its Helm

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers