Broadway Grosses: Jason Mraz's Final Week in Waitress Brings In Audiences

Two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz's final week really had the Waitress box office cooking as audiences headed to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre to savor the last few performances of his Broadway debut. The hit musical raked in $1,433,902, surpassing its earning potential ($1,019,480). At 97.06% capacity, Waitress joined the ranks of regular top fivers like Hamilton, The Lion King and Dear Evan Hansen. As previously announced, original cast member Drew Gehling returns to the role on February 13, taking the stage with the show's Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles, who is playing the role of Jenna through March 11.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 11:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,062,978)
2. The Lion King ($1,724,602)
3. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,655,163)
4. Waitress ($1,433,902)
5. Wicked ($1,311,395)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($485,289)
4. Once On This Island ($461,880)
3. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($400,389)
2. The Parisian Woman ($397,375)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong ($237,858)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.76%)
2. The Book of Mormon (100.79%)
3. Come From Away (100.62%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (100.17%)
5. The Lion King (98.66%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Phantom of the Opera (68.12%)
4. SpongeBob SquarePants (65.82%)
3. Kinky Boots (62.73%)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong (59.43%)
1. School of Rock (56.25%)
Source: The Broadway League
