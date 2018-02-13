Wayne Brady to Join Jake Shears & Kirstin Maldonado in Broadway's Kinky Boots

Everybody say yeah! Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady will step back into the heels of Lola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre beginning on March 5. He will play a strictly limited run through April 26. Brady will take over for J. Harrison Ghee, who will temporarily leave the show for another project and return to Kinky Boots on May 1. Brady first played the role of Lola following the exit of Tony-winning original cast member Billy Porter.



“To say that I’m thrilled to step back into Lola’s fabulous shoes would be the understatement of the century!” Brady said. “Lola is a role of a lifetime for an actor, a true tour de force. In this current political and social climate, we need more people to see characters like Lola…unafraid to speak her mind and unabashedly true to herself. I can’t wait to join Jake Shears and Kirstin Maldonado onstage with the rest of the Kinky Boots family.”



Brady appeared as Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton and as Billy Flynn in the hit Broadway revival of Chicago. He currently hosts the CBS game show “Let’s Make a Deal,” which has earned him six Daytime Emmy nominations. Brady will also appear in a recurring role in the third season of USA Network's hit series Colony.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.



Look back at Brady's first Kinky Boots engagement in the production footage below.



