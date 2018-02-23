See Katrina Lenk & the Cast of The Band's Visit Celebrate Their Cast Album Release

This is music to our ears! The Band's Visit celebrated its official cast album release at the 86th Street Barnes & Noble in New York City on February 23. As previously announced, Ghostlight Records released the cast recording in digital and streaming formats back on December 15, 2017. Nevertheless, now fans of the touching musical can get their hands on a physical CD. Music mastermind David Yazbek, stars Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani and the rest of the cast were on hand to perform songs like "Welcome to Nowhere" and snap pictures for the event. Take a look, and then see this stirring show at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

David Yazbek has the floor.