Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Emma Geer to Join Tatiana Maslany & Susan Pourfar in Mary Page Marlowe
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 28, 2018
Emma Geer
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Off-Broadway alum Emma Geer has been announced to join the New York premiere production of Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, set to begin previews on June 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre. Lila Neugebauer directs the play, which will officially open on July 12. Geer joins previously announced co-stars Tatiana Maslany and Susan Pourfar. The trio is among six actresses who will portray the title character at different points in her life.

Emma Geer has been seen off-Broadway in Hindle Wakes, How to Transcend a Happy Marriage and Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone. Her regional theater credits include 4,000 Miles and Up the Hill.

Mary Page Marlowe centers on a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. Additional casting for the off-Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

Mary Page Marlowe

Tatiana Maslany stars in Tracy Letts' haunting portrait of a complex woman.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles on Katharine McPhee Joining the Show: 'What a Dreamboat!'
  2. Carousel Returns to Broadway with Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry
  3. Amy and the Orphans’ Jamie Brewer on American Horror Story and Rocking Her Role Model Status
  4. Once On This Island Will Launch National Tour in Fall 2019
  5. Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert's John Legend, Sara Bareilles and More Meet the Press

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers