Emma Geer to Join Tatiana Maslany & Susan Pourfar in Mary Page Marlowe

Off-Broadway alum Emma Geer has been announced to join the New York premiere production of Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, set to begin previews on June 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre. Lila Neugebauer directs the play, which will officially open on July 12. Geer joins previously announced co-stars Tatiana Maslany and Susan Pourfar. The trio is among six actresses who will portray the title character at different points in her life.



Emma Geer has been seen off-Broadway in Hindle Wakes, How to Transcend a Happy Marriage and Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone. Her regional theater credits include 4,000 Miles and Up the Hill.



Mary Page Marlowe centers on a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. Additional casting for the off-Broadway production will be announced at a later date.