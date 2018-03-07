The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Impending Snowfall

A major snowstorm is on its way to New York City, but the oncoming weather won't stop New York theater from performing as usual. All Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for March 7 will play on as planned.



Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on March 4 due to the impending weather. Those shows are as follows:

Broadway:

Anastasia

The Band's Visit

A Bronx Tale

Carousel

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Farinelli and the King

Hello, Dolly!

The Phantom of the Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

School of Rock

Three Tall Women

The Book of Mormon

Aladdin

The Lion King

Escape to Margaritaville

SpongeBob SquarePants

Waitress

Wicked

Hamilton

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Lobby Hero



Off-Broadway

Avenue Q

Jersey Boys



If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance on January 4, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call prior to two hours before the respective showtime.