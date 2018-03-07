Broadway BUZZ

The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Impending Snowfall
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 7, 2018
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A major snowstorm is on its way to New York City, but the oncoming weather won't stop New York theater from performing as usual. All Broadway and off-Broadway shows scheduled for March 7 will play on as planned.

Some shows will offer no-cost exchanges for Broadway.com customers who are unable to attend performances on March 4 due to the impending weather. Those shows are as follows:

Broadway:
Anastasia
The Band's Visit
A Bronx Tale
Carousel
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Farinelli and the King
Hello, Dolly!
The Phantom of the Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
School of Rock
Three Tall Women
The Book of Mormon
Aladdin
The Lion King
Escape to Margaritaville
SpongeBob SquarePants
Waitress
Wicked
Hamilton
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Lobby Hero

Off-Broadway
Avenue Q
Jersey Boys

If you purchased tickets through Broadway.com and are unable to attend a performance on January 4, call 1-800-BROADWAY to arrange an exchange. Customers must call prior to two hours before the respective showtime.

