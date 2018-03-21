Broadway BUZZ

Ben Platt & the original cast of "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen Cast Receives Daytime Emmy Nomination & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 21, 2018

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Dear Evan Hansen Cast Receives Daytime Emmy Nomination
The talented original cast of Dear Evan Hansen woke up to exciting news today! The full company received a 2018 Emmy nomination for their Today show performance of the Tony-nominated musical's moving act-one closer "You Will Be Found." Ben Platt and his fellow original stars might just take home the gold when the Daytime Emmy winners are revealed on April 29. Our fingers will remain crossed.

Amy and the Orphans Will Be Andy and the Orphans Twice a Week
Roundabout Theatre Company announced today that Lindsey Ferrentino’s acclaimed off-Broadway play Amy and the Orphans will be performed as Andy and the Orphans during Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances for the remainder of the limited run. Standby Edward Barbanell will take on the title role, normally played by Jamie Brewer, at those performances. The play is scheduled to conclude its limited engagement on April 22.

Gear Up for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert with a New Sneak-Peek Video
We're counting down the days till the Easter Sunday presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. NBC has been teasing the exciting concert, featuring a star-packed company led by John Legend, Alice Cooper and Sara Bareilles. The network has just revealed a first-look promo featuring the trio introducing JCS and talking about why they can't wait to sing out live. Watch below and be sure to tune in for yourself on April 1.

