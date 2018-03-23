London Odds & Ends: The Play That Goes Wrong to Welcome New West End Stars & More

Here's a quick roundup of London stories you may have missed this week.



The Play That Goes Wrong to Welcome New West End Stars

A new cast of some of the world’s unluckiest actors have been announced to join the hit London mounting of The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre! Joining the company on March 28 will be Katie Bernstein as Annie, Jason Callender as Jonathan, Edward Judge as Robert, Alastair Kirton as Max, Edward Howells as Dennis, Meg Mortell as Sandra, Graeme Rooney as Trevor and Patrick Warner as Chris. They'll be joined by an ensemble including Natasha Culley, Matthew Howell, Helana Muir and James Watterson. The Olivier Award-winning comedy was created by Mischief Theatre.



George Blagden & More to Join Paul Anderson in Tartuffe at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Casting is now complete for the new radical take on Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe, slated to play the West End's Theatre Royal Haymarket. Adapted by Christopher Hampton and directed by Gerald Garutti, Tartuffe will run from May 25 through July 28. Newly announced cast members include George Blagden as Damis, Sebastian Roché as Orgon and Olivia Ross as Mariane. They join the previously announced Paul Anderson in the title role with Audrey Fleurot as Elmire. Hampton and Garutti's present-day Tartuffe is set in Donald Trump’s America, seeing Tartuffe as an American evangelist who uproots the life of a French film tycoon in Hollywood.



Additional Casting Set for London Transfer of Tony-Winning The King and I

The highly anticipated West End transfer of Broadway's 2015 Tony-winning revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I has announced further casting. Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) and Na-Young Jeon (Les Misérables) will take on the roles of young lovers Lun Tha and Tuptim, respectively. They join the previously announced Tony-winning Broadway stars Kelli O'Hara as Anna Leonowens and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lady Thiang, with Tony-nominated Broadway leading man Ken Watanabe as the King of Siam. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, The King and I will run at the London Palladium from June 21 through September 29.



World Premiere Musical Knights of the Rose to Play the West End

A new musical is headed to the West End! Knights of the Rose, a jukebox tuner featuring a playlist of pop hits—including five unforgettable Bon Jovi masterpieces and songs from Bonnie Tyler, Meatloaf, No Doubt and more—will arrive at the Arts Theatre for a nine-week run from June 29 through August 26. Created by Jennifer Marsden, Knights of the Rose blends literature by Marlowe, Shakespeare and Chaucer with legendary classic rock music. The show will be directed and choreographed by Racky Plews, with design by Diego Pitarch. Casting will be announced at a later date.