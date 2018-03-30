The Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Mean Girls, Harry Potter & More April Save the Date Picks

The month of April is better than any holiday or birthday for theater lovers. With the Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date on the horizon for April 26, a slew of new productions will be opening their doors to eager audiences. This month is a flurry of flashbulbs, red carpets and endless Tony nom prediction debates—and the Broadway.com staff loves every single minute of it. In addition, there are some fantastic theatrical events and new faces that will be strutting their stuff on the Great White Way. Check out our Save the Date picks for the month of April!

April 1 - Jesus Christ Superstar Airs on NBC

Fresh off of the Broadway legend’s 70th birthday, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s divine rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar will arrive on the small screen on Easter. The superbly starry NBC broadcast boasts John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and many more talented performers taking on the iconic musical.



Producer Ryan Carmichael

"For me, Jesus Christ Superstar was the first musical that I got into deep. I went to Catholic school my entire life. The music is fantastic. John Legend is starring as Jesus Christ. It's going to be dope."

April 2 - Broadway Backwards

Broadway Backwards, the annual gender-bending performance celebrating love and the LGBT community, will take place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre at 8:00pm. This year’s roster includes Dear Evan Hansen headliner Taylor Trensch, Once On This Island’s Lea Salonga, Tituss Burgess, Andrea Martin and more.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"Broadway Backwards started off as a small concert at the LGBT Center. Now, it's become this massive event. All of these talented performers are singing songs that they would never be given the opportunity to sing."

April 3 - David Cook Steps into Kinky Boots

Following in the footsteps of music industry greats making their Broadway debut with Kinky Boots, including Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado and Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, is American Idol season seven winner David Cook. He will strap on the crimson kicks from April 3 through May 5.



Site Producer Joanne Villani

“I love David Cook and couldn't wait to tune in to see what he would do each week on American Idol. Knowing that he has a musical theater background, I'm really excited to see him take on Broadway!"

April 8 - Mean Girls Opens

Tina Fey’s highly quotable 2004 film Mean Girls finally opens on the Great White Way this month with a cast of Broadway faves and fresh faces, including Taylor Louderman, Erika Henningsen and more. The story focuses on high school newcomer Cady Heron, who, after being invited into The Plastics, a trio of school-ruling frenemies, tries to end their reign from the inside.



Designer/Animator Ryan Casey

"Mean Girls is one of my top five movies of all time. I feel like The Plastics are going to be beyond fetch. Tina Fey's from Philly. I'm from Philly. I already feel like we're kindred spirits. It's going to be hilarious."

April 10 - Katharine McPhee Steps into Waitress

Karen Cartwright would be so proud! American Idol and Smash alum Katharine McPhee will make her Great White Way debut as Jenna in the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress, the charming musical playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. She is set to star in the piping hot hit for a limited engagement through June 17.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"No offense to Taylor Hicks, but Katharine McPhee totally should have won season five. I can't wait to hear her voice on this sweet, Sara Bareilles score and to see her flirt with her Doctor Pomatter, Drew Gehling."

April 12 - Carousel Opens

Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless Carousel comes to life in a sweeping new production starring Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Tony winner Jessie Mueller and opera star Renée Fleming in her first-ever appearance in a Broadway musical. The Jack O’Brien-helmed musical chronicles the romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Carousel is the best Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. It has such meaty roles for great actors. With Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller in the leads and this A-list creative team, I can't wait to see what they do with it."

April 19 - My Fair Lady Opens

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s film version of Pygmalion, the musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney English girl who is brought into high society with the help of Henry Higgins. Six Feet Under Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose takes on the role of Doolittle alongside Harry Hadden-Paton, famous for Donwton Abbey and The Crown, as Higgins in this “loverly” incarnation of a beloved Broadway classic.



Editorial Assistant Eric King

"I'm so excited for this revival because it's a classic, American musical, and Bartlett Sher has a knack for reimagining them in this lush way. Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz, Dame Diana Rigg—I mean, come on!"

April 22 - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Opens

Potterheads will pick up with J.K. Rowling’s beloved characters 19 years after The Deathly Hallows. In the stage play, which is told in two mesmerizing parts, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are grown-ups with children of their own heading to Hogwarts. The spellbinding production is directed by John Tiffany and penned by Harry Potter mastermind Rowling and Jack Thorne.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"This has to be one of the most eagerly anticipated shows of the decade. We all love the books and movies. And now, we get to see what happens next. And—with some of the incredible members of the London cast."

April 23 - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Opens

The early life and career of legendary Queen of Disco Donna Summer is in the spotlight this month. The musical explores three periods of Summer’s life through three amazing performers, from young singer to disco diva to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer as portrayed by Tony winner LaChanze, Broadway fave Ariana DeBose and newcomer Storm Lever.



Content Producer Matt Rodin

"I grew up on disco music. It's my mom's favorite genre of music. I'm so ready to see the life that these three powerhouse women bring to Donna Summer onstage. I feel like we're all going to be shook."

Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



April 3 -Bobbie Clearly opens

April 8 - The Sting opens at Paper Mill

April 10 - Miss You Like Hell opens

April 11 - Children of a Lesser God opens

April 15 - Mlima’s Tale opens

April 17 - Jenn Gambatese at 54 Below

April 23 - Transfers opens

April 24 - Travesties opens

April 25 - Saint Joan opens

April 26 - The Iceman Cometh opens

April 28 - Chris McCarrell at 54 Below