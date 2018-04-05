See David Cook, Cyndi Lauper & More Celebrate Five Years of Kinky Boots on Broadway

Kinky Boots on Broadway has officially been raising audiences up for five years. April 4 marked the special anniversary for the movie-turned-musical after opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on that date in 2013. The production reached the milestone just one night after American Idol winner David Cook slipped on the glittery boots as Charlie Price for the first time, making his Broadway debut. The new leading man celebrated alongside composer Cyndi Lauper, director Jerry Mitchell, producer Daryl Roth and fellow cast members Wayne Brady and Kirstin Maldonado, who just announced she will extend her run. Check out the photos of the curtain call and celebration below.

New leading man David Cook grins as current Lola, Wayne Brady, gives a speech.