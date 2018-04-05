Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See David Cook, Cyndi Lauper & More Celebrate Five Years of Kinky Boots on Broadway
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 5, 2018
Hal Luftig, Kirstin Maldonado, Wayne Brady, Jerry Mitchell, Daniel Stewart Sherman, David Cook, Daryl Roth and Cyndi Lauper
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Kinky Boots on Broadway has officially been raising audiences up for five years. April 4 marked the special anniversary for the movie-turned-musical after opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on that date in 2013. The production reached the milestone just one night after American Idol winner David Cook slipped on the glittery boots as Charlie Price for the first time, making his Broadway debut. The new leading man celebrated alongside composer Cyndi Lauper, director Jerry Mitchell, producer Daryl Roth and fellow cast members Wayne Brady and Kirstin Maldonado, who just announced she will extend her run. Check out the photos of the curtain call and celebration below.

New leading man David Cook grins as current Lola, Wayne Brady, gives a speech.
The cast and creative team of Kinky Boots pose with a glittery five-year anniversary cake.

 

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Jesus Christ Superstar to Launch North American Tour in 2019
  2. Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein & More to Lead Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  3. Kirstin Maldonado Extends Her Broadway-Debut Run in Kinky Boots
  4. Off-Broadway Hit Puffs Will Appear in Movie Theaters Nationwide
  5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Sam Clemmett on Finding His Way into Albus Potter & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers