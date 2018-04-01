Broadway BUZZ

Watch This Gorgeous First Trailer for Ryan Murphy's Dance Musical Series Pose Starring MJ Rodriguez & Billy Porter
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 12, 2018

The countdown has begun to the first episode of FX's Pose, a new series by Ryan Murphy featuring stage stars including Kinky Boots Tony winner Billy Porter and Rent standout MJ Rodriguez. The previously announced series "explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene," according to DeadlinePose is also breaking ground in the small-screen world, featuring a cast of the most transgender series regulars in TV history. In addition to announcing a premiere date of June 3 at 9:00pm, FX has just released a beautiful new trailer featuring Rodriguez and the distinguished vocal work of Porter. Give a watch below and don't miss the chance to see Pose when it premieres this spring.

