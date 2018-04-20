Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Shows That Deserve 2018 Tony Love
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 20, 2018
(Composite by Caitlin McNaney)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Well Broadway fans, another week in April, another week closer to the eagerly anticipated 2018 Tony nominations and awards! As previously announced, Smash alums Katharine McPhee and Leslie Odom Jr. will reunite on May 1 to announce the nominations, and as reported this past week, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will be hosting Broadway's biggest night. So now that we know who will be announcing the noms and emceeing the ceremony, we have to ask: which shows of the 2017-2018 season deserve that Tony love? Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked this one off with her top 10 faves. Now it's your turn! 

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

