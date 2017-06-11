Married Stars Erin Dilly & Stephen R. Buntrock to Star in Meet Me in St. Louis at the Muny

The Muny has announced the parental powerhouse that will lead the St. Louis outdoor theater’s closing centennial-season production, Meet Me in St. Louis. Tony nominee Erin Dilly will star in the beloved musical as Mrs. Anna alongside real-life husband Stephen R. Buntrock as Mr. Alonso Smith. Meet Me in St. Louis will be directed by Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge and choreographed by Josh Walden with music direction by Charlie Alterman. The production is scheduled to run from August 4-12.



"Meet Me in St. Louis is, at its core, a beautiful tale of parental love and sacrifice," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "What a wonderful duo to bring the delight and responsibility and gravity of parenting to life. Erin and Stephen are a joy on and off stage, and I can't wait to see what they do in these roles."



Dilly earned a Tony nomination for her leading turn in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Her other Broadway credits include A Christmas Story The Musical, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Boys from Syracuse, Into the Woods and Follies. Buntrock's Broadway résumé includes turns in Evita, A Little Night Music, Grease, Oklahoma!, Jane Eyre, Titanic, Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.



Based on the classic 1944 MGM film, Meet Me in St. Louis centers on a turn-of-the-century American family. Set in the summer of 1903, the Smiths eagerly await the grand opening of the 1904 World's Fair. The show features hits such as "The Trolley Song," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Boy Next Door" and the title number. Meet Me in St. Louis features songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane with a book by Hugh Wheeler.



The Muny's 2018 summer season also includes star-packed productions of Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25) and Gypsy (July 27-August 2).