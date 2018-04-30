Broadway BUZZ

Laura Michelle Kelly Joins New Musical The Royal Family of Broadway; More Barrington Stage Casting Announced
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 30, 2018
Laura Michelle Kelly
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Olivier winner and Broadway veteran Laura Michelle Kelly has signed on to play the role of Julie in The Royal Family of Broadway, a world premiere musical adaptation of The Royal Family, debuting this summer at the Berkshires' Barrington Stage. The previously announced collaboration from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee creators William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin will begin previews on June 7 and open on June 13 for a limited run through July 7.

Kelly won an Olivier Award for her turn in the title role of Mary Poppins, a performance she later reprised on Broadway. Her other stage credits include Finding Neverland, Fiddler on the Roof and The King and I. Kelly will co-star in the upcoming City Center Encores! production of Me and My Girl.

Kelly joins a confirmed troupe of previously speculated stars including Tony winner Harriet Harris as Fanny, Tony nominee Will Swenson as Tony, Kathy Fitzgerald as Kitty, Arnie Burton as Bert, Chip Zien as Oscar, Hayley Podschun as Gwen, A.J. Shively as Perry and Alan H. Green as Gil.

Adapted from George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber's play The Royal Family, the 1920s-set The Royal Family of Broadway is loosely based on the legendary Barrymore family, centered on three generations of actors: an aging imperious grande dame, a Broadway star looking for love and a promising ingénue—each having to make pivotal choices in their lives. Directing the musical will be Tony winner John Rando with choreography by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse.

Additional casting announced as part of Barrington Stage's 2018 summer season includes the companies of A Doll's House, Part 2 (July 12-28), including Obie winner Laila Robins as Nora, Tony winner Shuler Hensley as Torvald, Mary Stout as Anne Marie and Ashley Bufkin as Emmy; Typhoid Mary (May 23-June 16), with Miles G. Jackson, Tasha Lawrence, Kevin O'Rourke and Keri Safran; and The Cake (June 21-July 15), starring Debra Jo Rupp, Nemuna Ceesay, Douglas Rees and Virginia Vale.

