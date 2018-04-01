Broadway BUZZ

Watch Billy Porter & MJ Rodriguez in a Fierce New Trailer for the FX Series Pose
by Broadway.com Staff • May 3, 2018

We can hardly wait for the debut of FX's Pose, a new series by Ryan Murphy featuring stage stars including Kinky Boots Tony winner Billy Porter and Rent standout MJ Rodriguez. The previously announced series "explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene," according to DeadlinePose is also breaking ground in the small-screen world, featuring a cast of the most transgender series regulars in TV history. FX has just released a stirring new trailer featuring Porter and Rodriguez. Give a watch below and tune in when Pose premieres on June 3 at 9:00pm on FX.

