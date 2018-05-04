Broadway BUZZ

Beth Malone to Play the Angel Full-Time in Broadway's Angels in America
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 4, 2018
Beth Malone
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Tony nominee Beth Malone will take over the role of the Angel full-time in Broadway's Tony-nominated revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America beginning on May 23. Malone has been playing the role at select performances since previews began on February 23. Malone replaces Amanda Lawrence.

Malone earned a 2015 Tony nomination for her leading performance as Alison in Fun Home. Her other credits include Ring of Fire, Bingo and The Marvelous Wonderettes. Malone recently workshopped a potential revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

2018 Tony nominee Marianne Elliot directs the Angels in America revival, which also stars 2018 Tony nominees Nathan Lane as Roy Cohn, Andrew Garfield as Pryor Walter, Denise Gough as Harper Pitt and Susan Brown as Hannah Pitt, with Lee Pace as Joe Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize.

Angels in America was recently extended to play a limited run through July 15.

Angels in America

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield star in the National Theatre's production of Tony Kushner's landmark play.
