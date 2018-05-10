Broadway BUZZ

Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird & Harper Lee Estate Settle Litigation; Production to Play the Shubert Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 10, 2018
Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch in the 1964 film adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird"
(Photo: Universal International Pictures)

To Kill a Mockingbird is headed to Broadway, after all. Following lawsuits filed by the estate of the novel's late author, Harper Lee, and the impending stage adaptation's producer, Scott Rudin, the main-stem production is officially back on track. The two parties have released the following joint statement on the settlement—simultaneously announcing the play's Broadway home: the Shubert Theatre.

"On May 10, 2018, Rudinplay and the Estate of Nelle Harper Lee amicably settled ongoing litigation concerning the upcoming Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird. Written by Aaron Sorkin, the play will be directed by Bartlett Sher and will star Jeff Daniels in the role of Atticus Finch. The production will proceed on schedule, with opening night set for December 13, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre. Previews will begin on November 1, 2018."

As previously announced, Tonja B. Carter, a representative for Lee's estate, filed a complaint in Alabama federal court on March 13, disputing elements of the developing production—including the depiction of the central character, Atticus Finch, who was based on Lee's father. Rudin countersued in April, according to The New York Times. Details were not released on the agreement reached between both parties.

The Shubert Theatre is the current home of Rudin's Tony-winning Hello, Dolly! revival, which is scheduled to conclude its run on August 25.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Exclusive Offers